Pasha Group hires Cary Davis to lead government affairs and corporate communications

The Pasha Group, a major provider of US–Hawaiʻi shipping and logistics services, announced that Cary Davis has joined the company as vice president of government affairs, where he will lead advocacy and corporate communications.

In the role, Davis will oversee federal, state and local government relations; industry and stakeholder engagement; media relations; and strategic communications in support of Pasha’s long-term growth and service to customers and communities.

Davis is a trade attorney and business leader with experience in maritime policy, infrastructure finance and public affairs. He will work closely with senior leadership to advance the company’s interests with policymakers, the press and the broader public.

“Cary’s unique combination of policy expertise, legal acumen and maritime industry leadership makes him an outstanding addition to The Pasha Group,” said George Pasha IV, president and CEO.

Prior to joining The Pasha Group, Davis served as president and CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities, representing seaports and maritime businesses across the United States, Canada and Latin America. During his six-year tenure, Davis helped secure tens of billions of dollars for maritime infrastructure, advanced favorable industry regulations and expanded the association’s membership and revenue.

Earlier in his career, Davis served as a presidential appointee at the US Department of Commerce, where he worked with American businesses across shipping, automotive, manufacturing, mining and steelmaking on reshoring and nearshoring initiatives. He also led legal and legislative work in US Congress for former Rep. Dan Donovan (N.Y.-11), helping secure hundreds of millions of dollars for critical infrastructure security nationwide.

Davis has testified before Congress on shipping, trade and security issues and has been featured in major media outlets including The New York Times, BBC, Politico, Bloomberg, CNN, C-SPAN, Newsweek and Breitbart discussing supply chains, economics and public policy.

He currently serves on the Board of the Propeller Club of Washington, D.C.

Davis holds a Juris Doctor and a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, competitive golf and the outdoors.