Honoapiʻilani to be closed in Launiupoko for Maui Oceanfront Marathon, Jan. 18

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users to prepare for potential traffic delays on Sunday, Jan. 18, as the Maui Oceanfront Marathon will proceed from the Shops at Wailea to Launiupoko Beach Park.

State highways affected by the marathon from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, are North Kīhei Road (Route 310) and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30).

For majority of the race, marathon participants will be running on the makai shoulder of North Kīhei Road and Honoapi‘ilani Highway to Launiupoko Beach Park. For race route information see: https://www.mauioceanfrontmarathon.com/events/maui-oceanfront-marathon-2026

Traffic will be restricted between Launiupoko Beach Park and the southern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass.

The southbound lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Hōkiokio Place and Kai Hele Kū Street near Launiupoko Beach Park will be closed during the race to reduce traffic and allow for runners for the 5K run.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Maui-Oceanfront-2026.png

Highway users will be able to access Launiupoko Beach Park from Kai Hele Kū Street. Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the participants.