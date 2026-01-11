Maui News

Hot Kūpuna Nights returns to Lahaina on Jan. 17

January 11, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
A first for Lahaina, kūpuna enjoyed an evening of Hawaiian mele and accessible wildfire recovery resources this past November at Hot Kūpuna Nights. The free event returns to the Royal Lahaina Resort Ballroom on Jan. 17, 2026. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Office of Recovery, in collaboration with the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, is hosting Hot Kūpuna Nights on Saturday, Jan. 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Royal Lahaina Resort Ballroom.

The afternoon will feature live music by Kuʻuipo Kumukahi and Friends and will be hosted by Alakaʻi Paleka. Light dinner and refreshments will be provided. The event is free and family-friendly, with free parking available. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society is a statewide organization dedicated to preserving mele Hawaiʻi and fostering intergenerational connection. It has also hosted Hot Kūpuna Nights on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

Building on November’s inaugural event on Maui, Hot Kūpuna Nights offers Lahaina kūpuna and their ʻohana a welcoming space to connect with wildfire recovery resources while enjoying live Hawaiian music, dance and fellowship.

Program specialists and representatives from the Office of Recovery and its Hoʻokumu Hou program, as well as local nonprofit organizations such as Pono Legal and Na Hoaloha, will be on site to answer questions and connect with kūpuna and their families.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP using this form provided by the County of Maui: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYouQQy3Qcn8-mLIjRSwKrxTtXzWGI2lywhakrde3ZWq5i9w/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=109578874769836406847 or at the Maui Recovers event page; however, walk-ins are welcome.

