12 Maui Police Department sergeants promoted to rank of lieutenant

The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of 12 sergeants to the rank of lieutenant including: Jerry Barrera, Matthew Bigoss, Kyle Bishaw-Juario, Christina Bonacorsi, Jeffrey Calibuso, Nathaniel “Chinky” Hubbard, Erik Losvar, Kamuela Mawae, Jan Pontanilla, Gregg Rowe, Aaron Souza, and James Terry. All promotions are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, 2026.

Lt. Jerry Barrera joined the Maui Police Department in 2010, beginning his law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2013, he completed a one-year tour of duty in the Hāna Patrol District before returning to the Wailuku Patrol District. In 2015, he was assigned to the Vice Division’s Gambling and Morals Unit, where he gained valuable investigative experience.

In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served for one year in the Molokaʻi Patrol District. He later returned to the Wailuku Patrol District, where he continued his supervisory responsibilities prior to his promotion to lieutenant.

Barrera is a member of the Maui Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team.

He and his wife, Shirley Mae, share three children: a son, Kendrew, and two daughters, Katelyn and Alex.

Lt. Matthew Bigoss joined the Maui Police Department in August 2004. Throughout his 21 years with the department, he has served in a wide range of assignments, including the Lahaina Patrol District, the Molokaʻi Patrol District, the Crime Reduction Unit, the Vice Division, and the Criminal Investigation Division.

In 2013, he was honored with the Hawaiʻi State Law Enforcement Officials Association’s Officer of the Year Award in recognition of his exemplary service and dedication. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant, continuing to demonstrate leadership across patrol, investigative, and specialized assignments. His extensive experience has contributed significantly to the department’s operational effectiveness and community safety efforts.

Lt. Kyle Bishaw-Juario joined the Maui Police Department in 2003, beginning his law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District for three years before being reassigned to his home island of Molokaʻi.

In 2015, he was promoted to sergeant and continued to serve the Molokaʻi community. His most recent assignment was as a Detective with the Criminal Investigation Division on Molokaʻi, a position he has held since 2019.

Bishaw-Juario is a member of the Maui Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and Sex Assault Investigative Team. He also volunteers his time with the Molokaʻi Community Action Team (MCAT) and Kaunakakai Elementary School.

He and his wife, Kananikala Bishaw-Juario, have three children: Nathan, Alexis, and Averie.

Lt. Christina Bonacorsi was born and raised on the island of Maui and developed a strong desire to serve her community at an early age, inspired by her father’s service in the fire department. After graduating from high school, she moved to Washington State. The events of Sept. 11 inspired her to serve both her community and her country, leading her to join the United States Coast Guard, where she served for four years.

After completing her military service, she returned home and joined the Maui Police Department in 2007, beginning her law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, while also serving part-time on the Special Response Team, where she remained for nine years, including serving as a sniper, the only female in Maui Police Department history to have done so. During this time, she also served approximately four years with the Community Policing Unit.

In 2018, she was promoted to sergeant and served for one year in the Hāna Patrol District, an experience she describes as both humbling and rewarding. Upon her return, she was reassigned to the Wailuku Patrol District. In 2021, she was selected to serve as Chief of Staff to Chief Pelletier, continuing her role as a key community liaison.

After a brief return to patrol for one year, she was again honored to resume the position of Chief of Staff, where she currently serves. Bonacorsi remains deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the Maui Police Department and the people of Maui with dedication, integrity, and respect.

Lt. Jeffrey Calibuso joined the Maui Police Department in 2007, beginning his law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District.

Throughout his career, he has served in numerous assignments, including the Hāna Patrol District, Wailuku Patrol District, Kīhei

Patrol District, Crime Reduction Unit, and the Plans, Training, Research and Development Section.

He has been a member of the Special Response Team since 2011, serving as a team member and sniper before becoming the Sniper Team Leader. He currently serves as the Head of the Firearms Committee and is the lead firearms instructor for the Maui Police Department.

In 2021, he was promoted to sergeant and served in the Lahaina Patrol District, Lānaʻi Patrol District, and Receiving Desk prior to his most recent assignment as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division.

Lt. Nathaniel “Chinky” Hubbard was born and raised on Molokaʻi and joined the Maui Police Department in 2003, beginning his law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Molokaʻi Patrol District.

In 2014, he served as the Molokaʻi High School Resource Officer until being promoted to sergeant in 2017. He subsequently served as the Molokaʻi Alpha Watch sergeant and acting lieutenant prior to his recent promotion.

Hubbard volunteers with Molokaʻi Special Olympics and served for ten years as Molokaʻi High School’s Air Riflery Coach. He continues to reside on Molokaʻi, where he remains committed to serving the Molokaʻi community.

Lt. Erik Losvar joined the Maui Police Department in 2005, beginning his career as a Police Officer I in the Lānaʻi Patrol Division.

He was later transferred to the Lahaina Patrol District, where he served as a Field Training Officer and as a member of the Special Response Team.

In 2014, he was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division’s Domestic Violence Unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and has since served in the Molokaʻi Patrol District, the Criminal Investigation Division as a Detective, and most recently as a supervisor in the Lahaina Patrol Division.

Lt. Kamuela Mawae joined the Maui Police Department in 2004, beginning his career as an early-hire member of the 63rd Recruit Class, assigned to Central Dispatch and the Wailuku Receiving Desk.

Throughout his career, he has served in the Lahaina Patrol District, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Community Relations Section. In 2018, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Molokaʻi Patrol District before later transferring to the Wailuku Receiving Desk. His most recent assignment was as a Detective with the Kīhei Criminal Investigation Division.

Mawae is a current member of the Maui Police Department’s Peer Support Unit and Special Response Team.

He and his wife, Leah, have two sons, Micah and Madden.

Lt. Jan Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School. She continued her education at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, earning both an Associate’s Degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in Science before joining the Maui Police Department in 2008 as a Police Officer I.

She spent the majority of her patrol career in the Wailuku Patrol District, with a one-year assignment on Molokaʻi, before serving as the Upcountry Community Police Officer in the Wailuku Patrol District.

Throughout her career, she has obtained numerous certifications, including Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), Clan Lab Site Safety Officer, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Law Enforcement Training Center courses, and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Instructor certifications.

She was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and served intermittently in the Communications Section for approximately two years, while also assigned to the CORE Unit under the Office of the Chief. She coordinates and manages the department’s Crisis Intervention Team, Mental Health Emergency Worker, and EPIC programs, and serves on the Opioid Task Force, Mental Health Court, and Veterans Court.

In 2018, she was honored as the Maui Police Department’s Manager of the Year. She later helped establish the Mobile Medical Educational Unit in 2020 and assisted in the development of Project LIYT in 2023. She currently serves on the Board of Directors as Chair of the Wellness Task Force – Maui, a non-profit organization. Outside of work, Pontanilla enjoys motocross and volunteers in wildlife restoration efforts.

Lt. Gregg Rowe joined the Maui Police Department in 2001 as a member of the 57th Recruit Class, where he began his law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2007, he transferred to the Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and returned to the Wailuku Patrol District before transferring back to the Traffic Division, where he served as Supervisor of the Solo Bike Detail.

Rowe is also a member of the Specialized Emergency Enforcement Detail, the Mobile Command Vehicle team, and participates in various aspects of recruit training. He resides in Upcountry Maui with his wife and strongest supporter, Nola.

Lt. Aaron Souza joined the Maui Police Department in 2009, beginning his law enforcement career as an early hire assigned to the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2011, he was assigned to the Kīhei Patrol District, later serving as a Field Training Officer and joining the Special Response Team in 2013. In 2014, he was assigned to the Vice Division.

In 2018, he was named the Hawaiʻi Narcotics Officers Association’s Officer of the Year. He was promoted to sergeant in 2020 and served in the Hāna Patrol District for one year before transferring to the Lahaina Patrol District. In 2022, he was transferred to the Crime Reduction Unit and served for one year before returning to the Lahaina Patrol District, where he served as sergeant and acting lieutenant prior to his promotion.

Lt. James Terry joined the Maui Police Department in 2001, beginning his law enforcement career as a Police Officer I in the Lahaina Patrol District.

He later transferred to the Hāna Patrol District for a one-year assignment before returning to Lahaina.

From 2003 until 2013, he served in the School Resource Officer Program before being promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Molokaʻi Patrol District for a one-year tour.

In 2014, he was assigned to the Plans, Training, Research and Development Section, where he served as the Use of Force sergeant and assisted with recruit academy curriculum. In 2019, he became the supervisor of the Community-Oriented Policing Unit and the Wailuku Patrol Division.

Terry also serves the department in additional capacities, including Peer Support, Crisis Intervention, Crisis Hostage Negotiation, and as an instructor in numerous disciplines.