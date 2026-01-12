Episode 40 of ongoing eruption at Kīlauea produces vibrant lava fountains

[V1cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (west Halemaʻumaʻu crater). PC: USGS (1.12.26)

Episode 40 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu began at the summit of Kīlauea began at 8:22 a.m. HST on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are light at the summit, less than 5 mph. This makes it difficult to predict how the eruption plume will spread during this episode, but it will probably remain closer to Halemaʻumaʻu and the summit, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.



[V3cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (south Halemaʻumaʻu crater). PC: USGS (1.12.26)

All eruptive activity is currently confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: https://youtube.com/@usgs/streams

KPcam and MKcam provide views of the plume height for aviation purposes

Additional short updates as the episode progresses will be posted here: https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo/observatory-messages

Timeline of eruptive episodes since Dec. 23, 2024: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/science/eruption-information

Most lava fountaining episodes since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for a day or less.

Plume in past episodes has reached up to or above 20,000 feet above ground level, driven by incandescent lava fountains up to or over 1500 feet high.

Most volcanic ash and pumice (tephra) falls within about 1 mile of the eruptive vents during eruptive episodes. Lower concentrations of finer volcanic particles, such as ash and Pele’s Hair, can be transported greater distances downwind of the vent (20 miles), according to the HVO.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue additional notices as needed based on activity.

Regularly scheduled daily updates for Kīlauea are posted on the HVO website at https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/volcano-updates

