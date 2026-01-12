Financial literacy requirement for Hawai‘i public school students to begin next school year

Students working in a classroom. File photo. Courtesy: Hui No Ke Ola Pono

To ensure Hawai‘i public school students are prepared for life after high school, the Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) will require students to complete a financial literacy educational opportunity beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Starting with incoming freshmen in the class of 2030, all students in Hawai‘i public schools must successfully complete a financial literacy educational opportunity prior to graduation and document completion through their Personal Transition Plan (PTP).

The PTP is a required half-credit course for all students and is necessary to earn a high school diploma.

Ahead of the formal requirement, high schools are encouraged to have students in the graduating Classes of 2027, 2028 and 2029 document their financial literacy education within their PTPs.

“We want our students to leave high school confident and capable of managing their finances,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Financial literacy helps students make informed decisions, avoid common financial pitfalls, and know where to turn for support. This requirement reflects our commitment to ensuring every graduate has the knowledge and skills needed to build long-term financial well-being.”

“We also want to acknowledge Sen. Michelle Kidani for her support of the Department’s efforts as former chair of the Senate Education Committee, as well as our community partners who are helping schools to offer a variety of learning opportunities for our students,” Hayashi said.

Schools may meet the requirement through a variety of instructional approaches, including a standalone elective course, integration into existing courses, self-paced learning options or other instructional designs that align with HIDOE’s financial literacy program standards.

The standards, developed by HIDOE’s Office of Curriculum and Instructional Design, are derived from the 2021 National Standards for Personal Finance Education from the Council for Economic Education and the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. The six major topic areas include:

Earning Income

Spending

Saving

Investing

Managing Credit

Managing Risk

For students transferring from outside the HIDOE, school principals will review educational records to determine whether additional coursework or documentation is needed to meet the financial literacy requirement.

To learn more about graduation requirements, click here.