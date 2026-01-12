Fire Chief Kazuo Todd remembered for his efforts to leave the Big Island a safer, better place

More than 200 people gathered Sunday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo in reverence of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, who died unexpectedly from natural causes on Dec. 14 at age 45.

While there were moments of deep emotion during the public memorial service, many of the speeches were in appreciation of his life and everything he did for the people of the Big Island.

State Rep. Christopher Todd during his public memorial on Jan. 11, 2026. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

If there was one consensus among his friends, family members and colleagues, it was that Chief Todd loved working for the community to make it a better, safer place.

“He sincerely believed that his job was to provide the department with all the tools they needed to succeed, but not to make things so easy that they became completely reliant and dependent on him to make decisions or solve problems,” said state Rep. Christopher Todd, Kazuo’s brother. “He wanted them empowered and capable of doing great things.”

Acting chief Daniel Volpe said that while he served as a fire captain at Central Fire Station, it took him a while to realize that Todd was teaching him how to lead.

A couple of months into Volpe’s tenure as captain, part of the ceiling fell in the fire station, and he was ready to pass the responsibility up the chain. But in a meeting, Todd asked him: “What are we going to do? How are we going to fix it?”

Acting chief Daniel Volpe hugs Laura Mallery-Sayre before he goes on stage to speak about Chief Kazuo Todd during his public memorial on Jan. 11, 2026. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

Volpe said: “I started to see that there were not these powerful leaders with all the money that could fix anything. There was only us, and I started to see a glimpse of how he operated and thought about the job.

“Over time, I stopped thinking only about my station, my crew, my needs. Little by little, he would have me work on projects, work on programs, and he signed me up for symposiums on the mainland. Little by little, I realized that he saw something in me. He made me feel special, and he made everyone feel special.”

Todd always exceeded expectations when he was working to get the county what it needed to protect every resident. In a year, he helped secure new ambulances, firetrucks with four-wheel drive, ambulatory helicopters and innovative life-saving equipment, said Mayor Kimo Alameda.

Dignitaries reflected on his contributions during his 21 years with the fire department, which included improving the dispatch center and advocating for a state fire marshal.

Bobby Jean Leithead Todd cries during her son, Kazuo Todd’s public memorial on Jan. 11, 2026. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

Dori Booth, Hawaiʻiʻs first state fire marshal in nearly 50 years, attended the service, saying: “He genuinely cared about his people, his firefighters, his command staff, his community and his ʻohana.”

“From the beginning, what struck me was his brilliance, his humor, and his boundless energy,” said Hawaiʻi County Council member Ashley Kierkiewicz. “He was the Energizer Bunny. Always thinking. Always building. He was never afraid to push for change because he genuinely believed things could always be better and it was his responsibility to make it so.”

Volpe said Todd worked at a million miles an hour. But it wasn’t because he felt the need to leave a legacy. It was because it was his purpose to save lives and property, safeguard the community, and serve the public with “aloha.”

“Talking with him was like using a fire hose — fast-paced and intense, but in the best possible way,” Kierkiewicz said. “He was driven to do everything. He put service over self because he cared. When Kazuo became fire chief, he was truly in his element. He loved the job, this county, and his community with his whole heart.”

While the energy in the room was somber and reflective, there were moments of hope that wafted through the crowd, many of whom did not know how much Todd planned for the future safety of Hawaiʻi County.

The flowers and lei surround the stage during the public memorial to Fire Chief Kazuo Todd on Jan. 11, 2026. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

“He was a man of excellence,” Alameda said. “I feel safer because of him always pushing for the best. He was always talking about recruitment and his vision, which was unlike any other. He believed we could be the best in the nation and that is how Chief Todd was leading.”

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department — 360 firefighters, 40 support services, 70 ocean safety personnel, 40 working in administration and 110 volunteers — will continue Todd’s hard work and constant dedication to the community.

“From the ground up, he made an impact and I guarantee he made the county and the state a better, safer place to live. For Chief Todd, the only thing that mattered at the end of the day was serving the public,” Volpe said. “So I have to thank his family and friends for the sacrifice and for letting us borrow him for so much time and so many hours.

“We are the Hawaiʻi Fire Department and we are a manifestation of his ideas, his dreams, his work, and his love for everybody.”

Photos from Kazuo Todd’s childhood are on display in the Afoot Civic Auditorium during his public memorial on Jan. 11, 2026. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke became emotional while talking about Chief Todd in the context of his family.

“Kazuo was so many things, but most importantly, he was a father, a brother, a husband, a son and a friend,” Luke said. “Mahalo to Kazuo for making us all feel special on a daily basis. I will miss you very much, my friend.”

The Daniel R. Sayre Foundation is raising money to help provide financial assistance and financial support to Chief Todd’s wife and daughter. Donation instructions can be found on the Sayre Foundation website.