Scheduled water service outage in Hāna, Jan. 13

January 12, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
The County of Maui advises Hāna residents of a scheduled water service outage taking place Tuesday morning at the junction of St. Peter’s Church Road and Hāna Highway (near Kailani’s Gift Shop).

The outage will last for approximately six hours starting 8 a.m., Jan. 13, for maintenance repairs. 

An estimated 73 residences and 15 standpipes will be impacted.

