Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool to close Wednesday, reopen Thursday

January 13, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at the War Memorial Complex will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, due to a scheduled power shutdown required for the ongoing construction work at the complex gymnasium, announced the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The pool will reopen for regular hours Thursday, Jan. 15. For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

