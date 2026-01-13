Hawaiʻi State FCU is first credit union in Hawaiʻi with interactive teller technology at all Oʻahu and Maui branches

Hawaiʻi State FCU Kaimuki Branch with Interactive Teller stations. PC: courtesy of Hawaiʻi Sate FCU.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawaiʻi State FCU) has become the first credit union in Hawaiʻi to implement interactive teller technology at every branch, completing a systemwide conversion that replaces traditional ATMs with Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs).

This major milestone reflects the credit union’s continued investment in modern, secure technology that enhances the member experience by blending digital convenience with personalized service.

“As the first financial institution in Hawaiʻi to offer Interactive Teller Machine technology, we are offering our members more options to manage their finances by providing a fast, secure self-service channel while continuing to offer traditional, full-service tellers,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “This systemwide conversion underscores our commitment to modernizing our infrastructure and delivering a more flexible, reliable branch experience that meets members where they are.”

Andrew Rosen, Hawaiʻi State FCU president & CEO at an Interactive Teller station. PC: courtesy of Hawaiʻi Sate FCU.

Completed in late 2025, the project upgraded all remaining ATMs located at Hawaiʻi State FCU branch facilities. With this conversion, members now have access to full-service interactive teller technology at all 14 branch locations located on Oahu and Maui.

Hawaiʻi State FCU was the first financial institution in Hawaiʻi to introduce this technology in 2019. Unlike traditional ATMs that are limited to basic transactions, ITMs allow members to complete a wide range of everyday banking tasks, including depositing cash and checks, withdrawing cash in multiple denominations, transferring funds, and making loan payments. Members can use the machines independently or receive assistance from credit union staff, creating a flexible experience that blends digital convenience with in-person support.

Hawaiʻi State FCU Headquarters Branch with Interactive Teller stations. PC: courtesy of Hawaiʻi Sate FCU.

While all Hawaiʻi State FCU branch ITMs are for member use only, the credit union continues to provide convenient public access through six standalone ATM locations on Oahu. These ATMs, which have also been recently upgraded to newer models, are available to both members and nonmembers and are located in high traffic government buildings, including the Department of Health, Department of Taxation, Department of Education, State Capitol, Kapolei Judiciary Complex, and Kapolei State Office.

Hawaiʻi State FCU membership is available to more than 500 local organizations, businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu, and Maui County. For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.