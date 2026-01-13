MACC hosts free events celebrating Micronesian heritage and ocean exploration

A scene from Remathau: People of the Ocean: The feature documentary follows the journey of Nicole Yamase, the first Micronesian to dive to the deepest part of the ocean, Challenger Deep, in the Marianas Trench. The film debuted at the 2025 Hawai‘i International Film Festival and received the Pasifika Award. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the McCoy Studio Theater. Courtesy photo

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present two free public programs this week in conjunction with the Ocean of Peace exhibition, featuring a documentary on deep-sea exploration and an evening of performance art highlighting Micronesian culture.

The exhibition features six contemporary artists of Micronesian heritage. The programming begins with a screening of the documentary Remathau: People of the Ocean at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCoy Studio Theater.

The film follows the journey of Nicole Yamase, the first Micronesian to dive to the deepest part of the ocean, Challenger Deep, in the Marianas Trench. The documentary debuted at the 2025 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival, where it received the Pasifika Award. The film explores Yamase’s experience as the second woman in history to reach the deepest part of the ocean and her subsequent examination of her identity as a descendant of navigators.

“In March of 2021, when Nicole asked me personally to help her tell the story of her historic dive to the deepest part of the ocean, I had no idea that it would evolve into a feature-length documentary that would end up spanning oceans, islands, and multiple generations,” said director Daniel Lin. “With this film, we witnessed the deepest dive of all—a journey through identity, representation, and responsibility. The experience allowed us to look through the window of time and affirm that, if left open, it will always breathe new life into what a Pacific Island story can and should be.”

Following the screening, exhibition curator Mary Hattori will moderate a panel discussion featuring Lin and artists Carol Ann Carl, Kalany Omengkar and Lissette Yamase.

Gallery Activations

The center will host ACTIVATIONS: After Hours at the Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Schaefer International Gallery and Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard. The event expands on the themes of the exhibition through song, dance, spoken word and DJ sets.

Scheduled performers include spoken word artists Carol Ann Carl and Mary Hattori. Carl is a Pohnpeian writer featured in the exhibition, while Hattori serves as a member of the curatorial team.

Local elders Harry Smau from Palau and Xavier Fethal from Ulithy Yap will perform traditional chants and songs. DJ Ramwa will provide music in the courtyard, featuring a mix of R&B, hip-hop and island reggae.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.

Ticket information

While entry to both the film screening and the gallery event is free, ticketed reservations are required. Reservations can be made through the MACC Box Office at mauiarts.org.

The Ocean of Peace exhibition runs through Jan. 31. Participating artists include James Bamba, Carol Ann Carl, Gillian Dueñas, Kalany Omengkar, Anthony Watson and Lissette Yamase. The Schaefer International Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and before select Castle Theater shows. Admission to the gallery is free.