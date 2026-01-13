Maui Business Brainstormers’ mentor appreciation event celebrates community

Mayor Richard Bissen and former Mayors Michael Victorino (left) and Alan Arakawa (right) were in attendance. PC: Lori Fisher / Maui Business Brainstormers.

Maui Business Brainstormers (MBB) hosted Celebrating Maui’s Mentors: A Luncheon of Gratitude & Community on Jan. 6, 2026 at Heritage Hall, bringing together Maui’s volunteer mentors and program facilitators for an afternoon of recognition, connection, and aloha.

More than 70% of attendees were active volunteer mentors, with the remaining 30% representing the coordinators and facilitators who keep mentorship programs running across the island.

The event was held in honor of National “I Am a Mentor” Day, and celebrated the individuals who uplift Maui’s youth, families, and community through consistent guidance and service.

Attendee and MBB member U’I Kahue-Cabanting listens to the keynote.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The luncheon featured opening remarks, a mentor recognition moment, a keynote address by retired Judge Joseph E. Cardoza, and a “Laulima Connections” networking activity designed to strengthen collaboration within Maui’s mentorship community.

In his address, Cardoza encouraged mentors in attendance to urge their mentees to “pay it forward” by becoming mentors themselves.

Mayor Richard Bissen introduces the keynote speaker, ret. Judge Joseph E. Cardoza

A key feature of the luncheon was its local menu, intentionally curated to spotlight Maui‑based businesses:

Lokelani Sparkling Rosé from Maui Wine

Sushi by Wasabi Dreams, a rising local startup led by Chef Ty Sagayaga

Roselani Ice Cream, a Maui institution celebrating over 90 years in business

Sushi by Wasabi Dreams, a rising local startup led by Chef Ty Sagayaga.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Supporting local businesses is not just a value — it’s a responsibility,” said representatives with Maui Business Brainstormers. “When community events choose local products and ensure local entrepreneurs are compensated fairly, we strengthen Maui’s economy from the inside out. We hope more organizations across the island will join us in this commitment.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was great to hear from some of the people I’ve mentored over the years and hear where they are today,” said attendee Susie Thieman, Executive Director of Lokahi Pacific. “In my past 20 years here on Maui now, I finally understand the impact that I’ve had on many in the business community. Over time we forget that the hours spent just talking story about business opportunities and ideas are incredible.”

Attendee Kathy Collins tells a story about mentoring.

MBB plans to continue integrating local business partnerships into future events and encourages other organizations to adopt similar practices to reinforce Maui’s economic and cultural resilience.