Maui County Federal Credit Union reopens Lahaina Branch

Maui County Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the reopening of its Lahaina Branch at 270 Lahainaluna Road on Jan. 12, 2026, marking a meaningful return to its home in Lahaina. Its temporary location at the Fairway Shops in Kāʻanapali at 2580 Kekaʻa Drive, Suite 117, closes permanently on Jan. 9, 2026.

Maui County Federal Credit Union’s Lahainaluna Road branch was one of the few structures in the area that remained standing following the devastating August 2023 Lahaina wildfires. In the months since, Maui County Federal Credit Union has continued to serve West Maui members through a temporary location at the Fairway Shops while thoughtfully preparing to welcome the community back to this familiar space.

“We reopen our Lahaina branch with deep humility and gratitude,” said Michele Kawahara, President and CEO of Maui County Federal Credit Union. “While this building was spared, we know many in our community were not. Our hearts remain with everyone who experienced loss. This reopening is not about returning to ‘normal,’ but about continuing to show up for our members and our community with care, respect, and aloha. This reopening also reflects the resilience of our Lahaina team, several of whom were personally impacted by the fires, as well as the patience and support of members.”

All standard branch services will be available at the Lahaina Branch, including new account openings and consumer loan consultations. The ATM remains temporarily out of service. Hours of operation will remain the same Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Maui County Federal Credit Union remains committed to caring for its members’ financial well-being and to supporting the ongoing recovery of the Lahaina community,” executives said.

MCFCU Lahaina branch reopens. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union