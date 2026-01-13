Maui Health employees support 30 families through annual Adopt-A-Family program

Maui Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteers help their adopted family load holiday gifts into their truck during the Adopt-A-Family program.

Employees, physicians, and auxiliary volunteers from Maui Health once again turned the holidays into a season of giving, coming together to support 30 families from communities throughout Maui through the Adopt-A-Family (AAF) program in partnership with Maui Family Support Services (MFSS).

Teams from Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Outpatient Clinic, Maui Memorial Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, Kula Hospital, and Patient Financial Services participated in this year’s program.

MMMC Education Manager Sarah Lane shares a special moment with an Adopt-A-Family program keiki.

Now more than a decade strong, the partnership has become a meaningful holiday tradition for Maui Health teams, who look forward each year to personally connecting with the families they support. In December, adopted families visited Maui Memorial Medical Center, where they met their sponsoring departments and enjoyed a surprise visit from Santa.

Santa Claus presents a stuffed animal to an Adopt-A-Family keiki. The stuffed animals were generously donated by a family visiting Maui from Las Vegas.

“What makes this program so special is the genuine compassion behind it,” said Lynn Fulton, CEO of Maui Health. “Our employees, physicians, and volunteers care deeply about this community, and that commitment extends well beyond the walls of our facilities. We are incredibly proud of the way our teams come together each year to support families during the holidays and throughout the year.”

Nurse Manager Jeanne Mintz and the Maui North team celebrate the season with their adopted family during the annual Adopt-A-Family program.

MFSS works closely with its case managers to identify families in need and shares information with Maui Health, including the ages of children, essential household needs, and personalized wish lists for each keiki. Participating departments then shop for, wrap, and deliver hundreds of gifts, ranging from everyday necessities such as diapers, laundry detergent, beds, strollers, and car seats to special surprises like bicycles and helmets. Departments also made a point to include something just for parents or guardians, ensuring caregivers felt supported as well.

“This partnership with Maui Health has become something our families and staff truly look forward to each year,” said Larae Balag, Director of Early Childhood Education at Maui Family Support Services. “Year after year, their teams have shown up with care, consistency, and heart. It’s not just about the gifts; it’s the moments of connection, joy, and gratitude that are far more lasting than the gifts themselves.”

Members of the Progressive Care Unit (PCU) pose with their adopted family at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The Adopt-A-Family program is one of many ways Maui Health employees give back throughout the year, volunteering their time, donating food and gifts, and supporting community outreach efforts that strengthen families across Maui County.

Founded in 1980, Maui Family Support Services promotes healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. MFSS serves families on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, helping create stability and opportunity for those who need it most.