Valley Isle Little League hosts Maui’s first Girls Little League Clinic, powered by Sonic Drive-In

Valley Isle Little League hosted Maui’s first Girls Little League clinic, bringing together more than 100 young athletes for a special day of instruction, community and empowerment — powered by Sonic Drive-In. The event took place at King Kekaulike High School, marking a milestone for softball on the island.

Designed to grow the game and create more opportunities for female athletes, the clinic gave participants hands-on training in the fundamentals of baseball, including throwing, fielding, hitting, and overall game awareness.

Instruction was led by Donny Kadokawa of Kado Baseball, alongside Head Coach Alex Takemura of Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU), who worked directly with athletes and families throughout the day.

As a proud supporter of local youth sports and the Maui community, Sonic Drive-In helped power the event, providing lunch with cherry limades. “The clinic reflects Sonic Drive-In’s ongoing commitment to investing in the communities it serves through partnerships, youth development, and events that bring people together,” according to organizers.

Valley Isle Little League is Maui’s first and only softball league, and plans to continue building momentum for softball on Maui through future training opportunities and league growth.

