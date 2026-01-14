Brown Water Advisory issued for Kamaʻole II in South Maui

Kamaʻole II brown water advisory. PC: Google maps / Hawaiʻi Department of Health

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Kamaʻole II in South Maui.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.

After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels, according to department officials.. The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.

The Department of Health advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.