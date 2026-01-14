Jacky Takakura named Maui County Planning Director

Jacky Takakura. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Jacky Takakura, a former Deputy Planning Director, to serve as County of Maui Planning Director. Her appointment takes effect Feb. 1 and is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council.

“Jacky has built a strong and consistent track record of accomplishment during her many years of service with the County,” Mayor Bissen said. “She is a proven leader who has demonstrated the ability to navigate complex challenges, make sound decisions and move critical projects forward. Her professionalism, judgment and commitment to public service have earned the trust and respect of colleagues across the County, and I am confident in her ability to lead the Planning Department during this critical time.”

In alignment with the administration’s priorities, Takakura has committed to a focused 90-day action plan aimed at strengthening the Department of Planning’s capacity to deliver results. The plan centers on advancing key initiatives that support expedited permitting, housing supply, public safety infrastructure and post-disaster recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I’m honored by Mayor Bissen’s confidence and committed to leading the Department of Planning with clarity, urgency and accountability,” Takakura said. “My focus is on improving how the department delivers—by strengthening permitting processes, advancing recovery and housing initiatives, and ensuring the department operates in a responsive, transparent and effective manner for the community we serve.”

Proposed actions for execution over the next three months — several of which will be presented to the Maui County Council and the Maui Planning Commission — include:

Increasing permitting capacity by expanding expedited permitting services by contractor 4LEAF to support Special Management Area reviews outside of Lahaina

Expediting the council’s bill to create Hotel Districts H-3 and H-4, as recommended by a temporary investigative group studying the impacts of Bill 9 to phase out short-term rentals in apartment zones

Allowing two accessory dwelling units in the residential districts

Allowing land use entitlements for the Haʻikū and Olowalu fire stations

Proposing a bill to expedite post-disaster residential rebuild permits in Lahaina

Updating the Lahaina National Historic Landmark District to allow Front Street Apartments to rebuild up to 35 feet and expedited permitting reforms.

Takakura began her County career in 1998 and has served in both the Department of Water Supply and the Department of Planning. Within Planning, she has worked in the Zoning and Enforcement Division, served as Deputy Planning Director from July to December 2022, and most recently held the position of Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator since January 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Takakura grew up in Kahului and is a graduate of Baldwin High School. She earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and Japanese language and literature from the University of Washington in Seattle and a professional certificate in urban and regional planning from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in December 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prior to joining the County, Takakura worked for Ernst & Young Telecommunications Consulting in Seattle and taught English in Japan.

The Department of Planning is responsible for updating the county General Plan, administering long-range planning and cultural resource management programs, and enforcing zoning ordinances, maps and regulations. The department supports three Planning Commissions, three advisory committees to the Maui Planning Commission, as well as the Cultural Resources Commission, Urban Design Review Board and Board of Variances and Appeals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Takakura replaces Kate Blystone, who resigned for personal reasons, effective Jan. 31.