Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 20-25 20-30 West Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 6-8 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy

until 12 AM, then cloudy. Hazy.

Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:39 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:44 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Occasional showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:33 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The next extra large, long period, northwest (320-340) swell will begin to fill in tonight, peak Thursday afternoon, then slowly fade through Friday. A High Surf Warning will go effect into from midnight tonight through Friday for exposed north and west facing shores. To a lesser extent, north facing shores of windward Big Island and west facing shores of leeward Big Island will be exposed to the incoming swell. Surf will continue to lower through Saturday night before the next large northwest swell arrives on Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Friday due to shifting wind directions from the passing front. However, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience a slight uptick in surf heights early this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days for south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.