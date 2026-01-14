Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2026

January 14, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
20-25
20-30 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
6-8 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy

                            until 12 AM, then cloudy. Hazy.

                            Occasional showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 05:39 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:44 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Occasional showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:33 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next extra large, long period, northwest (320-340) swell will begin to fill in tonight, peak Thursday afternoon, then slowly fade through Friday. A High Surf Warning will go effect into from midnight tonight through Friday for exposed north and west facing shores. To a lesser extent, north facing shores of windward Big Island and west facing shores of leeward Big Island will be exposed to the incoming swell. Surf will continue to lower through Saturday night before the next large northwest swell arrives on Sunday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Friday due to shifting wind directions from the passing front. However, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience a slight uptick in surf heights early this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days for south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments