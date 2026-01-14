Maui Weather Forecast for January 14, 2026





Photo Credit: Leosan Miguel

West Side

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs around 78. Southwest winds up to 15 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then occasional showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82. Southwest winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then cloudy with occasional showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 72. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Breezy. Cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78. Northeast winds up to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southwest winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. West winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds up to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then cloudy with occasional showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 68. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Cloudy with occasional showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78. West winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Very windy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Very windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 41 at the summit. Southwest winds 10 to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Very windy. Cloudy with occasional showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 51 at the summit. West winds 15 to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Southwest winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. West winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Haze in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 69 to 77. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then occasional showers after midnight. Lows around 63. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Haze. Highs 66 to 83. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then occasional showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 69. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A cold front moving into the Hawaii region from the northwest today will cause southerly winds to strengthen over all islands through the day. A convergent band of clouds associated with the remnants of the last cold front will spread bands of prefrontal showers across the islands riding in along the southerly winds ahead of the main cold front. The front will move swiftly from west to east down the island chain with a brief period of wetting rainfall starting tonight near Kauai and then spreading eastward to the Big Island by Thursday afternoon. Easterly trade winds bring a return to drier, cooler and more stable weather conditions from Friday through Sunday. Another cold front will likely move down the island chain, producing another round of wet rainy weather, from next week Wednesday through Thursday.

Discussion

Satellite imagery this morning shows bands of high level cirrus clouds moving over the islands ahead of a cold front approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest. All islands will likely see a decent amount of rainfall with this next frontal passage. A few thunderstorms are possible mainly along the frontal band, however the heaviest rainfall for each island will be brief due to the rapidly moving frontal cloud band, limiting any flooding concerns. The front will move swiftly from west to east down the island chain, reaching Kauai by early evening, then through Oahu just after midnight HST, and then on to Maui around sunrise, and finally through the Big Island by Thursday afternoon.

Southerly winds ahead of this approaching cold front will strengthen over the region today creating some wind gust impacts. Southerly winds with this system will produce stronger wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph range over mountain ridgelines and along north and east sections of most islands today. A Wind Advisory was issued to cover these impacts as these unusual southerly wind directions tend to produce larger local scale impacts for these areas. Strong winds just below advisory levels are also forecast for Haleakala National Park on Maui with southerly winds forecast to strengthen just below our summit wind advisory thresholds. The highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island will see the strongest winds with this event, and Wind Advisories were issued this morning for both summits. Brief periods of icing conditions are also possible on these higher summits by Thursday.

High pressure building in behind the front will herald a return to drier and more stable northerly trade winds on Friday, becoming more easterly trade winds from Saturday into Sunday. This drier air moving in after frontal passage will produce much cooler temperatures for all islands, especially during the overnight hours when the drier atmosphere can more efficiently radiate heat into outer space. These lower humidity levels and cooler overnight to early morning temperatures will linger into the weekend.

Another round of wet weather remains in the long range forecast for the middle of next week. The latest extended model forecast guidance continues to show good agreement on another period of cloudy skies and wet weather as yet another cold front moves eastward down the island chain from next week Wednesday through next Friday. Stay tuned as the island by island weather impacts from this next frontal band will likely evolve over time.

Aviation

Gentle south to southeast winds across the islands will strengthen through the morning and veer as strong southwesterly winds are expected ahead of a cold front that is currently to the northwest. The front will arrive across the western end of the state tonight and then progress down the island chain. Showers are expected along the frontal boundary, with prevailing MVFR conditions as the front moves through. A few isolated cant be ruled out either. Behind the front, breezy northwest winds will fill in, along with drier conditions.

AIRMET TANGO is in effect over the entire state for tempo mod turb FL260/360. No other AIRMETS are currently in effect. However, AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration will likely be needed this evening and tonight due to increasing clouds and showers, starting on Kauai and moving east down the island chain.

Marine

A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the coastal waters from late today into Thursday, then stall near the Big Island by Thursday afternoon. Southerly to southwesterly winds ahead of the front will become gusty today, and the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) that was previously in effect has been extended in time and expanded in area to include most coastal water zones due to the gusty winds today. Winds will shift to become northerly behind the front as it moves down the island chain. Beginning tonight, an extra large northwest swell will elevate seas above SCA thresholds once again just as wind speeds decrease. The SCA remains in effect through Thursday for now, but will likely need to be extended in time as seas remain elevated through at least Friday night. A passing high pressure system far north of the islands will bring back easterly trade winds across Hawaiian waters from Friday through Sunday. Winds will weaken and veer from a more southeasterly direction over the northwestern waters by Monday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

The northwest (310-330 degree) swell that peaked yesterday will continue to gradually fade today, though surf heights are expected to remain above advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. The next extra large, long period northwest (310-330 degree) swell will build into the region late tonight into Thursday, likely producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores lasting through Friday. Surf along north and west facing shores will then linger near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcing northwest swell briefly boosts surf heights back to near warning levels on Sunday and Sunday night. The current High Surf Advisory remains in effect today, but this will need to be upgraded to a High Surf Warning by tonight to account for the incoming swell.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week due to shifting wind directions from the passing fronts. However, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience a slight uptick in surf heights this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. South shores will see a slight bump from wind wave energy today due to the strengthening south to southwesterly winds. Otherwise, no noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for most north and east sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Big Island Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for most Hawaiian Coastal Waters and Channels.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!