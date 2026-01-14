Public input sought on the stewardship of Maunakea

Hawai‘i residents are invited to voice their opinions and knowledge on how to guide the stewardship of Maunakea.

The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, in partnership with Kua o Wākea, will hold a series of 10 community workshops across the Hawaiian Islands starting Jan. 15.

These public workshops, which will be held on Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi, and in multiple communities across Hawaiʻi Island, invite residents, scientists, educators, kūpuna, cultural practitioners, and all interested community members to share mana‘o (thoughts) that will help guide stewardship priorities and inform the development of a Comprehensive Management Plan for Maunakea.

The observatories are seen on the summit of Maunakea during a clear day on March 6, 2023. (File photo: Kelsey Walling)

“Through these workshops, we are upholding our kuleana to listen deeply and to invite our communities to help shape the future stewardship of Maunakea,” said Noenoe Wong-Wilson, 1st Vice Chair of the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. “This process is grounded in ʻike Hawaiʻi and collective responsibility, ensuring that decisions for the mauna honor its cultural, spiritual, and environmental significance for generations to come.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Discussions will focus on the Comprehensive Management Plan, drafting an Aspirational Statement, access to Maunakea, the application of Kānāwai (rules and regulations), and open question and answer sessions.

The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority was established by the State of Hawaiʻi in 2022 to transition management of the mauna from the University of Hawai‘i to a new stewardship model “grounded in cultural responsibility, environmental protection, education, and community engagement.” The 11-member authority brings together Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners, community members, scientists, educators, and government representatives to mālama Maunakea for present and future generations.

Participation in the upcoming workshops is free. Preregistration is optional and encouraged to help organizers prepare for attendance, refreshments, and venue setup.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to in-person workshops, the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority will offer livestream access through YouTube to ensure statewide participation. Community education handouts and other preparatory materials are available online to support informed and productive dialogue.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Workshops in Maui County are scheduled below:

Maui : Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Maui College Pilina Event Center, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Maui College Pilina Event Center, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Molokaʻi: Thursday, Jan. 29 at Kulana ʻŌiwi Kaunakakai Molokaʻi, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Workshops on Hawai‘i Island are scheduled below:

Feb. 4 at Laupāhoehoe Public Charter School, 35-2065 Old Māmalahoa Highway, Laupahoehoe, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Hale ʻŌlelo University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, 113 Nowelo St., Hilo, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Kanu O Ka ʻĀina Public Charter School, at 64-1043 Hiiaka St., Waimea, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Nā‘ālehu Community Center, at 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd., Nā‘ālehu, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Laʻi ʻŌpua 2020 at 74-5210 Keanalehu Dr. #74, Kailua-Kona, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Workshops on Oʻahu are scheduled below:

Thursday, Jan. 15 at KS Community Center at Mā‘ili, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22 at Windward Community College Hale ʻĀkoakoa, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Workshops on Kauaʻi are scheduled below:

Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Kauaʻi Community College, from 5 to 7 p.m.

For full workshop details, schedules, preregistration links, livestream information, and educational resources, visit https://kuaowakea.org.