Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents ‘Art with Heart 2026: Love from Within’

Seabury Hall Performing Arts will present “Art with Heart 2026: Love from Within” on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on the Seabury Hall campus.

Art with Heart 2026 is a student-led collective of performances and an art gallery, produced as a fundraiser to support a Seabury ʻohana medical expenses. The gallery will open at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m. The production is directed by Seabury Hall students Freya Carlsen, Elizabeth Jenkins and Cassidy Goldyn.

“This year, our proceeds are all dedicated to a Seabury ‘ohana whose student has faced continued medical hardship, missing months of school, and the accompanying medical expenses. As we raise money to support those in our own school and island community, our students can share their passion for the arts to spread love from within,” said Freya Calrsen, one of the student organizers.

Art with Heart is a student-run organization founded in 2010. The organization focuses on philanthropy through the arts, with students responsible for all aspects of the production, including performance, technical production, and visual art. Nearly 70 students participate annually, making it the largest student organization on campus.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for kupuna, $12 for students, and keiki ages 4 and under are free. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit seaburyhall.org/arts.

