Credit Unions of Maui raise $8,000 for Maui Food Bank

(From left): Craig Kinoshita of Wailuku FCU, Trevor Tokishi of Valley Isle Community FCU, Michele Kawahara of Maui County FCU, Kelly Tobita of Maui Teachers FCU, Guy Muraoka of Kahului FCU, Maui Food Bank CEO Lisa Paulson, Blane Asao of Kahului FCU, and Clayton Fuchigami of MauiFed.

The Credit Unions of Maui recently raised $8,000 and collected more than 1,800 pounds of non-perishable food for the Maui Food Bank through their annual Food and Funds Drive.

Held in conjunction with the Credit Union Coalition’s statewide Food Drive Campaign, which runs each October and November, the effort brings together Hawaiʻi’s credit union employees, members, and community partners to support local families and help fight hunger across Hawaiʻi.

The drive collected both monetary donations and non-perishable food items, with proceeds supporting the Maui Food Bank’s ongoing efforts to provide nutritious food to local families, keiki, and kūpuna facing food insecurity.

The Maui Food Bank partners with local agencies and food pantries, distributing millions of pounds of food each year, and ensuring individuals and families have reliable access to healthy meals during times of need.

“This annual drive reflects what the credit union movement is all about, people helping people,” said Guy Muraoka, spokesperson for the Credit Unions of Maui. “Mahalo to everyone who stepped up to support our community. Every dollar raised and pound of food collected helps ensure local families have access to nutritious food.”

“We are incredibly thankful for the continued support from the Credit Unions of Maui,” said Lisa Paulson, Chief Executive Officer of the Maui Food Bank. “Contributions like this make a real difference for families across our island. The Credit Unions of Maui have been strong partners in our mission to end hunger, and we are grateful for their commitment to our community.”

The Credit Unions of Maui is a collaboration between Maui County’s credit unions that work together throughout the year to support charitable initiatives, community programs, and nonprofit organizations that strengthen the health and well-being of Maui County residents.