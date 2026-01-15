Kapoi identified as incoming Board Chair for Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui

Karey Kapoi

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui announced that Karey Kapoi returns as Board Chair this month, after previously serving in the role from 2018 to 2021.

Organization leaders say she returns to the role at a pivotal moment as the organization continues to support Maui’s keiki and families through post-fire recovery and long-term resilience.

Kapoi has been an advocate for Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui for more than a decade. In 2015, she created the signature Little Chef Big Chef fundraiser, that brings together youth, local chefs, and supporters to celebrate mentorship, creativity, and opportunity. Now in its eighth year, after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returns on March 6, 2026, at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

“Having Karey step back into the role of Board Chair is both grounding and energizing for our organization,” said Kelly Maluo-Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. “Her deep institutional knowledge, community relationships, and heartfelt commitment to our youth will be invaluable as we continue navigating recovery while strengthening our programs for the future.”

Kapoi said that returning to the role feels both personal and purposeful.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui has always held a special place in my heart,” said Kapoi. “This organization represents consistency, safety, and possibility for our keiki, especially during times of uncertainty. I’m honored to return as Board Chair and to support the incredible team, partners, and families as we move forward together.”

In her role, Kapoi will work closely with the Board of Directors and leadership team to guide governance, advance strategic priorities, and deepen community partnerships, ensuring Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui continues to be a trusted cornerstone for youth development across the island.