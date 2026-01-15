Update/Canceled: Maui Flood Advisory until 8 a.m.

Maui Flood Advisory / Radar imagery 6:30 a.m., Jan. 15, 2026. PC: NOAA/NWS

Flood Advisory is Cancelled for the island of Maui

Update: 7:08 a.m. Jan. 15, 2026

Radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Additional light showers are expected through the afternoon.

Maui Flood Advisory until 8 a.m.

Update: 5:14 a.m., Jan. 15, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

At 5:13 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over West Maui and southern portions of Haleakalā in East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīhei, Lahaina, Kēōkea, Kula, Wailea, ʻUlupalakua, Māʻalaea, Mākena, Waikapū, Wailuku, Olowalu, Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Honokōhau, Kāʻanapali, Nāpili-Honokōwai, Kapalua, Hāna, Haleakalā National Park and ʻUkumehame Beach Park.

As a precaution, the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8 a.m. if flooding persists.