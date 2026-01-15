New public Pre-K increases access on Kauaʻi

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Sen. Ronald D. Kouchi with King Kaumualiʻi Elementary pre-K students, faculty and staff. PC: Office of the Lt. Governor

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the state’s Ready Keiki initiative, visited Kauaʻi’s newest public preschool classrooms at King Kaumualiʻi Elementary School alongside Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (Senate District 8 – Kauaʻi, Niʻihau) this month.

With the opening of the new pre-K classroom at King Kaumualiʻi Elementary, five of Kauaʻi’s nine public elementary schools now offer public pre-K. Next school year, Hanalei Elementary School is also scheduled to add a public pre-K classroom.

Ready Keiki launched in January 2023 with the goal of expanding preschool access statewide. Since then, the state has opened more than 80 classrooms through the Executive Office on Early Learning Public Pre-Kindergarten Program.

Kauaʻi families have expressed growing interest in expanding pre-K capacity, particularly in Līhuʻe, home to a significant portion of the island’s working families.

“Expanding public pre-K on Kauaʻi is about giving our keiki a strong start while also supporting working families with early learning options close to home and work,” Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said. “Ready Keiki reflects our commitment to meeting families where they are and making pre-K a reality for every ʻohana.”

Last year, for the 2024–25 school year, the Ready Keiki initiative added a new public preschool classroom at Kapaʻa Elementary School, further strengthening access to early learning opportunities on the island.

“For many years, Kauaʻi families have voiced the need for more early learning options, and it’s encouraging to see that need being met,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi. “The Legislature has been proud to support the expansion of public pre-K and the commitment of Ready Keiki so more of our keiki can learn and thrive.”

EOEL Public Pre-K Program Campuses on Kauaʻi:

ʻEleʻele Elementary

Kapaʻa Elementary

Kekaha Elementary

Kīlauea Elementary

King Kaumualiʻi Elementary

“For families throughout Hawaiʻi, each new classroom creates a place where curiosity is fostered, relationships deepen and confidence takes root,” said Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, EOEL director. “By bringing early learning closer to home across our islands, we strengthen families, support our workforce and build lasting community resilience.”

Each classroom in the state’s Public Pre-Kindergarten Program serves up to 20 students, ages 3 and 4, with priority given to children in foster care, families experiencing homelessness, or other at-risk circumstances. Enrollment is accepted year-round.

Families are encouraged to apply for an available seat or join a waitlist by visiting earlylearning.ehawaii.gov.

For more information, families can contact EOEL at 808-784-5350.