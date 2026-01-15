Rare discovery: Nearly intact whale placenta retrieved by Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation has successfully retrieved a rare, nearly intact whale placenta. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation reports it has successfully retrieved a rare, nearly intact whale placenta—the most complete specimen it has ever had the opportunity to study. This is the second full placenta that has been collected in Hawai’i, the most recent one was in 2020 by Pacific Whale Foundation. In 2018, another presumed recovery was also documented in waters off Maui.

Recovered by PacWhale Eco-Adventure’s Chris, Des, and Caitlin aboard Ocean Spirit, the placenta includes a large portion of the umbilical cord.

The Research team is currently processing the specimen to collect vital scientific data, including measurements and biological samples that offer an unprecedented look into the reproductive health of these marine giants.



















“This retrieval was made possible by the quick thinking of Captain Adam and crew member John onboard the vessel Quicksilver. While at sea, the crew spotted what they initially thought was floating debris, but upon closer inspection, they recognized the significance of the find,” according to representatives with the Pacific Whale Foundation. “Their immediate call to Pacific Whale Foundation ensured the specimen was secured safely, turning a routine trip into a major contribution.”

Crews also thanked the University of Hawaii’s Health and Stranding Lab (Dr. Kristi West and Dr. Ilsa Silva-Krott) who will be assisting processing the specimen.

