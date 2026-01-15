Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice opens at Maui Ocean Center

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice at the Maui Ocean Center. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice has opened its newest location at Maui Ocean Center.



The shave ice stand — located near Maui Ocean Center’s entrance — is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Aquarium admission is not required, as Ululani’s customers will be given a wristband at the front gate allowing them access to purchase shave ice inside the park.



“Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice is extremely excited for the opportunity to serve our world-famous shave ice to Maui Ocean Center’s guests,” said co-owner David Yamashiro. “Between our gourmet shave ice and our service with ‘Alohatude,’ the spirit of aloha with gratitude, our aim is to enhance your Maui Ocean Center experience and create taste memories that will last a lifetime.”

To celebrate Ululani’s newest location, all Maui Ocean Center guests will be treated to a free keiki size shave ice (with one add on) from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. That afternoon, the stand will reopen to the general public who only want to purchase shave ice.



The promotion coincides with Maui Ocean Center’s recently launched “Kamaʻāina Saturdays” program. Each Saturday, Kamaʻāina admission is discounted to $10 for keiki (ages 4-12) and $15 for adults from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the aquarium remains open until 5 p.m.)

In addition to regular menu items ranging from “Hawaiian Rainbow” (strawberry, pineapple and vanilla) to the more exotic “Broke Da Mouth” (pickled mango and li hing mui), Ululani’s will offer a special Maui Ocean Center flavor combination featuring calamansi, passionfruit and guava. The shave ice stand will also sell merchandise exclusive to Maui Ocean Center.



Ululani’s began 17 years ago in a 65-square-foot space in Lahaina and has since grown to nine locations in Hawaiʻi along with franchise storefronts spanning from California to Florida.

