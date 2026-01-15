Maui News

Valley Isle Softball Little League celebrates first opening day

January 15, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
Event flyer. Courtesy: VISLL

Valley Isle Softball Little League will open its inaugural season with an opening day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Central Maui Regional Sports Complex.

The ceremony will include a parade of teams, a presentation of the color guard and singing of the National Anthem and Hawai’i Pono’i by Ikaika Blackburn of the award winning trio Nā Hoa.

The NCAA Division 1 Softball All-Time Home Run Leader and ‘Queen of the Long Ball,’ Hawaiʻi’s own Jocelyn Alo will be addressing the crowd and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to commemorate the start of the league and its season.

About 185 players will take the field, many for the very first time, ready to play. Founded to empower young athletes, the league focuses on building confidence, leadership and resilience while teaching the fundamentals of softball in a fun, supportive environment.

Community members are invited to attend and celebrate the start of a season dedicated to teamwork, sportsmanship and uplifting the next generation of Maui softball players.

