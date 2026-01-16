Emily Chung selected to lead Hawai‘i Primary Care Association

Emily Chung, new chief executive officer of the Hawai‘i Primary Care Association. Courtesy photo

The Hawai‘i Primary Care Association has selected Emily Chung as its new chief executive officer. Chung assumed the role on Jan. 5, succeeding Robert Hirokawa, who retired at the end of 2025.

The association supports community health centers across the state, including those serving Maui County residents at Lāna‘i Community Health Center, Hāna Health, Malama I Ke Ola Health Center, and Moloka‘i Community Health Center.

Chung brings more than 20 years of public health leadership experience to the position. She most recently served as the public health director for Santa Cruz County in California. She holds a Master of Public Health from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley.

Terrence Aratani, the association’s board chair and chief executive officer of Ko‘olauloa Health Center, announced the leadership change.

“We are delighted to welcome Emily as our new CEO. Her proven expertise in strategic and policy leadership in public health, along with a demonstrated history of working across governmental, community-based, and healthcare sectors, aligns perfectly with the HPCA’s strategic priorities,” Aratani said. “Emily’s leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and advancing our commitment to ensuring high-quality, accessible primary care for all communities in Hawai‘i.”

Chung said her career began in a community health center setting.

“I am excited to join HPCA and work alongside our dedicated staff, health centers, and partners,” Chung said. “My career began in a community health center, and I am honored to lead HPCA at a time of unprecedented challenges and opportunities in health care. Together, we will champion innovation and wellness to ensure every community in Hawai‘i receives the care they deserve.”

The Hawai‘i Primary Care Association advocates for the statewide network of community health centers, working to improve quality and access to care for more than 150,000 people annually.