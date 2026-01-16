Median sales prices for Maui condominiums, such as the Kāʻanapali Royal condominium, fell 25.6% to $640,000 in December, down from $860,000 in the same month last year. For the year, condo prices dropped 23% to $692,860. PC: Kāʻanapali Royal website screengrab

The Maui County real estate market closed 2025 with a significant boost in sales activity as buyers capitalized on increased inventory and lower prices, particularly in the condominium sector where values dropped more than 20%.

Data released Thursday by the Realtors Association of Maui shows sales for both single-family homes and condominiums rose by double-digit percentages in December 2025 compared to the same time the previous year. However, this increase in volume was accompanied by a continued decline in median prices.

Single-family home sales rose 22.2% year-over-year, with 66 homes sold in December compared to 54 in December 2024. Despite the higher sales volume, the median sales price for single-family homes dipped slightly to $1,340,000, a 2% decrease from the previous year. Homes also sat on the market slightly longer, with the median days on market increasing to 128 days, an uptick of 1.6%.

December real estate statistics for Maui County from the Realtors Association of Maui. Courtesy image

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The condominium market showed more drastic shifts. Sales volume spiked 41.5%, with 75 units sold in December versus 53 the year prior. The surge in transactions occurred alongside a steep drop in prices; the median price for a condo fell 25.6% to $640,000, down from $860,000 in December 2024.

Properties are taking longer to sell across the board. The median days on the market for condominiums rose to 162 days, a 38.5% increase.

Georgie Tamayose, the 2026 president of the Realtors Association of Maui, suggested the shifting dynamics are opening doors for buyers who had previously been sidelined.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“December’s numbers point to a more active close to the year, with buyers continuing to engage even as prices adjust,” Tamayose said. “Increased inventory and longer market times may be creating more opportunities for buyers to take a thoughtful approach and find homes that truly fit their needs.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The total dollar volume for the market reflected the uptick in activity. Single-family home sales generated $127.4 million, up 24.5%, while condominium sales volume reached $77.9 million, a 28.9% increase.

The association notes that median price is the point at which half the sales sold for more and half sold for less.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Current listings and comprehensive market data is available by visiting the association’s website at www.ramaui.com. To see the full December report, click here.