New dormitory opens on Aloha House’s Makawao campus; bed capacity up 25%

Mayor Richard Bissen, (from left) state Sen. Lynn DeCoite, Maui County Council Member Gabe Johnson, Aloha House Chief Executive Officer Nicole Hokoana, Council Member Nohelani Uʻu Hodgins, Council Chair Alice Lee, Aloha House Board President Randol Leach, and Kahu Wayne Higa of Kaʻahumanu Church. Courtesy photo

Aloha House staff, board members and supporters gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new dormitory on the Makawao campus.

The new structure adds 12 beds to the facility’s existing 48 beds, increasing the program’s capacity by 25%. The agency provides residential substance use treatment programs, including medically monitored withdrawal, individual counseling, group therapy and planning for continuing care.

“This dormitory will allow us to expand care for those most vulnerable in our community: people struggling with addiction, mental health challenges, and homelessness. Half of the population we serve here at Aloha House are homeless, and we know that extended stays are essential for lasting recovery.” said Nicole Hokoana, chief executive officer.

Funding challenges and solutions

Hokoana noted the difficulty of securing financial support for behavioral health infrastructure.

“Programs like this are critical, but the reality is that funding behavioral health services is more challenging than ever. We’re grateful that through the support of many community partners, we’ve been able to complete this new dormitory,” Hokoana said.

Mayor Richard Bissen stands with Maui Job Corps Culinary Arts program students. Courtesy photo

The project was funded by Maui County, a State of Hawaiʻi grant in aid and private foundations, including Addicted Nation Solutions, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation and the Atherton Family Foundation.

The dormitory was designed by MC3 Architects of Oʻahu and built by Maui contractor Cajudoy Construction.

Ceremony and leadership

Kahu Wayne Higa of Kaʻahumanu Church conducted the blessing ceremony Wednesday.

Dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Richard Bissen, Council Chair Alice Lee, Council Member Gabe Johnson, Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins and state Sen. Lynn DeCoite. They were joined by members of the Aloha House board of directors and staff.

Students from the Maui Job Corps Culinary Arts program donated their time to provide refreshments.

Aloha House, founded in 1977, is part of Maui Behavioral Health Resources. The umbrella organization includes Mālama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services. Collectively, the agencies serve nearly 8,000 individuals in Maui County annually.