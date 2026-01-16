OHA offers full-tuition scholarships for Native Hawaiian culinary students

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is offering full-tuition scholarships for Native Hawaiian culinary professionals to participate in the Kūlana ʻĀina Culinary program at Kapiʻolani Community College on Oʻahu.

“Food has always been central to how Native Hawaiians care for one another and sustain our communities,” said OHA Interim Chief Administrator Summer Sylva. “Kūlana ʻĀina reconnects ancestral knowledge with modern opportunity — strengthening workforce skills, economic stability, and our relationship to ʻāina. OHA is honored to invest in programs that feed people, uplift families, and expand the capacity of our lāhui for generations to come.”

Kūlana ʻĀina takes a holistic approach to strengthening Native Hawaiian economic stability by integrating three focus areas: culinary workforce development, mahiʻai and food systems education, and business development with market access. Together, these efforts provide Native Hawaiian farmers, food producers, and culinary professionals with training and pathways to participate meaningfully in Hawaiʻi’s food economy.

The program supports food systems rooted in kalo, ʻulu, loko iʻa, and other traditional resources. Cultural practice and economic opportunity are intentionally linked, drawing on Native Hawaiian land and water stewardship to support modern food hubs and markets.

As part of this initiative, OHA scholarships will cover the $1,500 registration fee for Culinary Essentials for Industry Professionals – Cohort 15, a five-day intensive offering hands-on training, leadership development, industry-recognized credentials, and job placement support—helping participants advance into higher-wage careers in food service and hospitality.

Applicants must be at least 18, Hawaiʻi residents, and verified of Native Hawaiian ancestry. Registration is open through Jan. 26; space is limited.

The program runs Feb. 2–6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at KCC. For more information, visit www.culinaryinstitute.hawaii.edu.