UH offers free cybersecurity clinic, Jan. 21

Sign up now to safeguard your small business. The University of Hawaiʻi Cybersecurity Clinic is launching a new series of free virtual meetings to help sole proprietors and small business owners across Hawaiʻi fortify their operations against online threats. The first session, focusing on essential “cyber hygiene,” is a crucial opportunity for local entrepreneurs to gain vital protection for their data and systems.

The inaugural “Introduction to Cybersecurity: Cyber Hygiene” clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 21, from noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom.

Maui cybersecurity (2026) PC: University of Hawai’i

Small businesses are frequent targets for cybercriminals, often due to limited resources. This clinic provides critically important, routine practices to protect networks and data. Debasis Bhattacharya, professor and program coordinator of the UH Maui College Applied Business and Information Technology Program, said cyber hygiene is “very much like maintaining personal health.” He will lead the workshops with David Stevens, assistant professor at Kapiʻolani Community College.

The introductory session will cover fundamental topics, including:

Strong password policies and multi-factor authentication

Regular software updates and patching

Data backups and recovery

Employee training and awareness

Secure network and devices

Access controls and incident response planning

No professional technical background is required, only fundamental knowledge of the internet. Additional information about this and subsequent events may be found here.

These sessions are offered at no cost, thanks to a collaboration between Google’s Cybersecurity Clinics Fund and the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics, which provided $1 million in grant funding to establish the University of Hawaiʻi Cybersecurity Clinics. The UH Cybersecurity Clinic is one of 15 launching nationwide.