UH offers free cybersecurity clinic, Jan. 21
Sign up now to safeguard your small business. The University of Hawaiʻi Cybersecurity Clinic is launching a new series of free virtual meetings to help sole proprietors and small business owners across Hawaiʻi fortify their operations against online threats. The first session, focusing on essential “cyber hygiene,” is a crucial opportunity for local entrepreneurs to gain vital protection for their data and systems.
Registration is available online>> here.
The inaugural “Introduction to Cybersecurity: Cyber Hygiene” clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 21, from noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom.
Small businesses are frequent targets for cybercriminals, often due to limited resources. This clinic provides critically important, routine practices to protect networks and data. Debasis Bhattacharya, professor and program coordinator of the UH Maui College Applied Business and Information Technology Program, said cyber hygiene is “very much like maintaining personal health.” He will lead the workshops with David Stevens, assistant professor at Kapiʻolani Community College.
The introductory session will cover fundamental topics, including:
- Strong password policies and multi-factor authentication
- Regular software updates and patching
- Data backups and recovery
- Employee training and awareness
- Secure network and devices
- Access controls and incident response planning
No professional technical background is required, only fundamental knowledge of the internet. Additional information about this and subsequent events may be found here.
These sessions are offered at no cost, thanks to a collaboration between Google’s Cybersecurity Clinics Fund and the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics, which provided $1 million in grant funding to establish the University of Hawaiʻi Cybersecurity Clinics. The UH Cybersecurity Clinic is one of 15 launching nationwide.