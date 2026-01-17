$8 million released for Lahaina Harbor wharf reconstruction

Lahaina Harbor’s fuel dock is makai of where Pioneer Inn once stood and near the Lahaina Banyan Tree and Old Lahaina Courthouse. The state has released $8 million to rebuild the outer marginal wharf at the harbor. PC: Brian Perry

State officials have released $8 million in capital improvement program funds to reconstruct the outer marginal wharf at the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor.

State Sen. Angus McKelvey announced the release Friday. McKelvey represents West Maui, Māʻalaea, Waikapū and South Maui.

“I want to thank the governor for his expedient release of these funds,” McKelvey said. “With supply chain interruptions, tariffs, and other systemic failures, this is an important step forward in this time of uncertainty.”

An aerial view of Lahaina Harbor after it was destroyed in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. Only 13 boats survived the disaster. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina Small Boat Harbor was destroyed during the August 2023 wildfires. The release of funds for the outer wharf marks a step in the facility’s recovery, which has been a subject of community discussion regarding the pace of rebuilding and the prioritization of commercial versus community needs.

McKelvey acknowledged these discussions in his statement.

“This isn’t just another boat harbor, but a community asset that belongs to all, and as such, I will be working hard to ensure that the cultural and community concerns surrounding the rebuild of the harbor are addressed and that we build the harbor back in a way the Lāhainā community expects and deserves,” McKelvey said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the improvements at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, contact McKelvey’s office at 808-586-6070 or senmckelvey@capitol.hawaii.gov.