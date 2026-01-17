Applications for new round of Agricultural Micro Grant Program available
Applications for the popular Agricultural Micro Grant Program 6.0 – which offers up to $25,000 to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – are being accepted beginning today, Jan. 15, 2026, by Maui Economic Opportunity.
The application period runs through Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
The $3 million Maui County-funded program is open to select startup and currently operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state General Excise Tax License as of July 1, 2025.
Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians. A limited number of grants will be allocated to lei-making flower farms. Agricultural operations on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi also are encouraged to apply.
The grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry and other related products.
Grant money can be used for:
- Farming equipment and machinery.
- Processing and storage equipment.
- Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades.
- Inventory and supplies.
- Packaging and packaging materials.
- Technology equipment.
The following documentation is required:
- Completed application.
- Farm needs statement.
- Copy of original General Excise Tax License or filed form G-45 or G-49.
- Photo ID.
- 2024 State Tax Return Form N-11 (proof of residency).
Farmers may apply on the MEO website at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the MEO Business Development Center, which is administering the grant, by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at bdcinfo@meoinc.org.
This is the 6th round of micro-agricultural grants offered through the county to boost small farms countywide.