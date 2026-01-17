Applications for new round of Agricultural Micro Grant Program available

Maui Vanilla Farm received a Agricultural Micro Grant to support the farm’s operations. Applications for the next round of micro grants will be accepted beginning Jan. 15, 2026.

Applications for the popular Agricultural Micro Grant Program 6.0 – which offers up to $25,000 to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – are being accepted beginning today, Jan. 15, 2026, by Maui Economic Opportunity.

The application period runs through Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

The $3 million Maui County-funded program is open to select startup and currently operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state General Excise Tax License as of July 1, 2025.

Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians. A limited number of grants will be allocated to lei-making flower farms. Agricultural operations on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi also are encouraged to apply.

The grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry and other related products.

Grant money can be used for:

Farming equipment and machinery.

Processing and storage equipment.

Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades.

Inventory and supplies.

Packaging and packaging materials.

Technology equipment.

The following documentation is required:

Completed application.

Farm needs statement.

Copy of original General Excise Tax License or filed form G-45 or G-49.

Photo ID.

2024 State Tax Return Form N-11 (proof of residency).

Farmers may apply on the MEO website at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the MEO Business Development Center, which is administering the grant, by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at bdcinfo@meoinc.org.

This is the 6th round of micro-agricultural grants offered through the county to boost small farms countywide.