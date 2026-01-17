Boo Boo Zoo featured at upcoming Maluhia Maui Rotary meeting, Jan. 20

Boo Boo Zoo

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club invites the community to a service meeting featuring a presentation by the Boo Boo Zoo (formerly the East Maui Animal Refuge) on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The gathering will take place at South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole.

Representatives from Boo Boo Zoo — a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for injured and orphaned animals — will share their mission and stories of compassion. Attendees will learn about the Boo Boo Zoo’s work supporting animals in need and how the refuge fosters connections between people and animals to strengthen community empathy and stewardship.

This event is open to the public and offers an opportunity for community members to engage with a dedicated nonprofit making a meaningful impact on Maui’s animal welfare landscape.

About Boo Boo Zoo is a no kill, volunteer-driven sanctuary located in Haʻikū. Founded with a mission to provide compassionate care for animals in distress, the refuge offers rehabilitation and safe haven for a wide range of species at no cost to rescuers. Its work fosters empathy, education, and community engagement.

Maluhia Maui Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, a global network of neighbors, friends, and leaders committed to creating positive, lasting change and putting service above self. The club focuses on service, fellowship, and community-driven initiatives that support local needs while contributing to global causes.