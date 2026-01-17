Kaiser Permanente touts ‘historic’ wage offer, responds to open-ended strike notice

Following a strike notice issued by the union representing health care professionals in Hawaiʻi and California, Kaiser Permanente management has released a statement outlining what it calls the “strongest compensation package” in its bargaining history.

The health care provider is responding to a 10-day notice from the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, which announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning at 7 a.m. Jan. 26. Maui Now has reached out to the union for further response.

In a statement released late Friday, Kaiser Permanente said it has offered a 21.5% wage increase over the life of the new contract, with 16% of that increase occurring within the first two years.

“Our Alliance employees already earn, on average, about 16% more than similar roles at other health care organizations, and in some markets they earn 24% more,” the statement read. “Our current proposal builds on that, keeping Kaiser Permanente among the best-paying employers in health care.”

Kaiser management said the current negotiations have lasted more than seven months, characterizing them as the longest in national bargaining history.

Dispute over bargaining process

The structure of the negotiations remains a primary point of contention. The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Kaiser, alleging management attempted to bypass the agreed-upon national bargaining process.

Kaiser acknowledged the shift in strategy, stating it offered to move remaining open national issues to local bargaining tables on Thursday.

“This approach allows each union ready to reach agreement to move ahead, enabling tentative agreements and contract ratification for every bargaining unit,” Kaiser stated. “We hope our UNAC/UHCP represented employees will choose not to strike so we can resolve our differences at the bargaining table.”

Union leaders argue that the strike is necessary because management has refused to return to the national bargaining table for more than a month.

“Kaiser can end this whenever they choose by coming back to the table and bargaining in good faith,” said UNAC/UHCP President Charmaine Morales in an earlier statement.

Local impact and patient care

The strike involves approximately 31,000 health care professionals across the two states. In Hawaiʻi, the union represents about 240 pharmacists, rehab therapists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

Affected facilities on Maui include the Maui Lani Medical Office, Wailuku Medical Office and clinics in Kīhei and Lāhainā. Nurses at Maui Memorial Medical Center are not part of this dispute, having secured a separate contract earlier in 2025.

Kaiser Permanente emphasized that all facilities will remain open for regular operations during the potential work stoppage.

“We take any potential disruption to services seriously, and our patients remain our priority,” Kaiser said. “If a strike occurs, we have established plans to ensure our members and patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care.”