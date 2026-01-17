Maui Business

Maui Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Hawaiian Airlines luncheon, Jan. 23, 2026

January 17, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Airbus A321neo

The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host their annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 in Kahului. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow, who will share updates and insights on what’s coming for Hawaiian Airlines in 2026 and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to partner again with Hawaiian Airlines for this highly anticipated luncheon,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “Attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn about the airline’s future, ask key questions, and share feedback directly with Hawaiian Airlines leadership.”

Registration prior to the event is required to attend, and tickets are $75 for Maui Chamber Members and $85 for non-members. Those interested in attending can get more information and register at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events Calendar tab.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments