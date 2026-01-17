Maui Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Hawaiian Airlines luncheon, Jan. 23, 2026

Airbus A321neo

The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host their annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 in Kahului. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow, who will share updates and insights on what’s coming for Hawaiian Airlines in 2026 and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to partner again with Hawaiian Airlines for this highly anticipated luncheon,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “Attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn about the airline’s future, ask key questions, and share feedback directly with Hawaiian Airlines leadership.”

Registration prior to the event is required to attend, and tickets are $75 for Maui Chamber Members and $85 for non-members. Those interested in attending can get more information and register at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events Calendar tab.