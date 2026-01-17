New interactive Economic Justice Data Dashboard launched by Hawai‘i Appleseed

Hawai‘i Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice recently launched a powerful new online tool designed to empower policymakers, advocates and community members with accessible, localized data about critical well-being metrics throughout the islands.

Image Courtesy: Hawai‘i Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice website

The Economic Justice Data Dashboard provides a clear, visual snapshot of how communities at the state, county and legislative district levels are performing across interconnected areas of economic security, including:

Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed rate.

Participation in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps.

Percentage of cost-burdened renters.

Access to tax credits for working families.

It illuminates the stark disparities and unmet needs that exist between different regions of Hawai‘i by compiling this data in one place.

“Good policy is founded on good data,” said Hawai‘i Appleseed Executive Director Will White in an announcement about the new dashboard. “Our goal is to ensure all of Hawai‘i’s families have the basic necessities — adequate food, housing, education and health care — they need to thrive.”

Key features of the Economic Justice Data Dashboard

Comprehensive, interconnected data: Unlike single-issue tools, the dashboard integrates key indicators of having enough food, housing, transportation and economic security to show how these issues are related.

Hyper-local insights: Users can explore data by specific Hawai'i House or Senate district, county or for the entire state.

Printable community fact sheets: Each geographic area has a dedicated factsheet, serving as an essential reference for understanding local community characteristics and advocating for targeted solutions.

User-friendly design: The interface is built with the public in mind, allowing users to select a geography and variable from dropdown menus to generate immediate visualizations.

The dashboard’s map makes it undeniably clear that resource disparities are driving unequal outcomes throughout the state.

“This isn’t just numbers on a screen — it’s a picture of our communities,” said Hawai‘i Appleseed Director of Tax and Budget Policy Devin Thomas in the announcement. “We see this as a living resource and will continue to add new data and analysis on the root causes of these disparities.”

The dashboard uses the latest US Census American Community Survey data, cross-referenced with official legislative district maps, to ensure accuracy.

“Behind every data point on this dashboard is a family making impossible choices between rent, groceries, and childcare,” added Hawai‘i Appleseed Food Policy Analyst Genevieve Mumma in the announcement. “This tool gives a voice to their struggles, transforming abstract statistics into the undeniable story of why our communities need targeted, compassionate policy solutions.”

Hawai‘i Appleseed welcomes feedback and questions from the public to continue refining the dashboard.

“We built this dashboard to put clear, digestible information directly into the hands of the public, so everyone can see the challenges their neighbors face and advocate effectively for solutions,” White said.

Explore the new online resource and view community factsheets at the Economic Justice Data Dashboard.