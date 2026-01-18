Legislation introduced to establish new national veterans cemetery in Hawaiʻi

Flags fly at half-staff at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. Hawaiʻi members of Congress have introduced a bill to establish new veterans cemeteries in Hawaiʻi. PC: County of Maui

US Sen. Mazie Hirono and Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda have introduced the Hawaiʻi National Cemetery Act, legislation that would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a new national veterans cemetery in the state.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the burial site for approximately 53,000 veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, is the only national cemetery in Hawaiʻi. The facility is running out of space, having been functionally closed for in-ground burials since 1991. It is expected to stop accepting cremated remains by 2036.

The proposed legislation would require the VA Secretary to initiate construction of a new national cemetery in Hawaiʻi to supplement the remaining space at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Hirono said the measure is necessary to ensure veterans have a local option for their final resting place.

“Those who have served our country, many of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their life to defend our nation, deserve to have the option to be buried in a national cemetery in their home state,” Hirono said. “With less and less space remaining at the only national cemetery in Hawaiʻi, I am proud to introduce this legislation to establish another national cemetery that will serve as a fitting final resting site for veterans in our state.”

Case noted the significant time required to develop a new facility.

“Veterans who qualify for burial benefits should continue to have full choice in their final resting place, including burial in a national cemetery close to their homes and families,” Case said. “Sadly, we have begun to run out of room to bury our nation’s heroes at Hawaii’s national cemetery, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, at Punchbowl. It became essentially closed to casketed burials in 1991 and will stop accepting cremated remains by 2036. This is a serious concern for the roughly 115,000 veterans living in Hawai‘i, some 11% of the state’s population.”

Tokuda emphasized the need to maintain dignity for veterans as the current site nears capacity.

“The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific has served as a sacred place of honor for Hawaiʻi’s veterans. But with the site nearing capacity, we must plan for a new resting place that continues to honor our veterans with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Tokuda said. “That’s why I’m proud to join my Hawaiʻi colleagues on this legislation which helps guarantee our veterans and their families have a deeply meaningful choice — one that reflects their service and sacrifice — here at home.”

The National Cemetery Administration maintains a strategic goal to ensure that 95% of veterans live within 75 miles of a national, state or tribal veterans cemetery. Current policy does not account for veterans residing in Hawaiʻi who would prefer a national cemetery burial, as the next closest location is more than 2,000 miles away in California. The Hawaiʻi National Cemetery Act seeks to maintain equitable access to burial benefits for veterans in the state.