One lane closed on Piʻilani Highway for shoulder work

January 18, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users that the makai southbound lane on Pi‘ilani Highway (Route 31) in the vicinity of Keonekai Road, will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in between milepost 5.6 and 5.8. One southbound lane will remain open for through traffic.

Crews will be performing work on the shoulder in the area.

