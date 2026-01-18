Program specialist with Maui Adult Daycare to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Attending adult day care, seniors who are no longer capable of remaining home alone can enjoy a day filled with safe, stimulating physical, mental, and social activity. PC: Maui Adult Daycare

Lead Program Specialist for Maui Adult Daycare, Maria Gudoy, will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Gudoy will provide information regarding the plans for reinstating the daycare programs in Lahaina.

Maui Adult Daycare Centers aims to offer adult day care in a safe, nurturing, family-like environment that meets the needs of older adults while supporting their families and caregivers.

As a licensed, private nonprofit organization, Maui Adult Day Care Centers provides clients with transportation through Maui Economic Opportunity and serves lunches courtesy of Kaunoa Senior Services. Gudoy will present information about the Lahaina Program, which has plans for opening this Spring.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761.

The social period will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting program scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pizza will be served during the social period. To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.