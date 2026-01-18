Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea to host Maui Job Corps Center marketing specialist

Maui Job Corps flier. Courtesy image

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea will welcome a representative from the Maui Job Corps Center during a meeting at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Kīhei Lutheran Church.

Marketing specialist Hiʻilani Bush will share program information, eligibility requirements and career options for students seeking guidance on their career goals.

The Maui Job Corps Center offers programs that provide vocational, academic and employability skills to students ages 16 to 24 at no cost. The program also provides free housing, meals and transportation services based on income eligibility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The organization offers support and guidance in a variety of pathways, including college, military service, direct employment, pre-apprenticeship and advanced training at centers across the Mainland.

Social time and a light lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Kīhei Lutheran Church is located at 220 Mōʻī Place in Kīhei. The public is welcome to attend.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea has supported the South Maui community since 1978 and assisted with Lahaina recovery efforts since 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To RSVP, email president@RCKW.org.