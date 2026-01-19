Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia marks 100th anniversary with centennial celebration

Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia announces the celebration of its 100th anniversary, honoring a century of devotion, community, and the guiding presence of the Blessed Mother.

This year’s centennial theme — “A Century of Faithfulness through Mary’s Fullness of Grace” — reflects the parish’s deep Marian roots and the grace that has sustained it since 1926.

Honoring the Parish’s Legacy

Holy Rosary Church traces its beginnings to Jan. 24, 1926, when the cornerstone was placed and the present church was built to serve the plantation families of Pāʻia. Bishop Stephen Alencastre led a groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 14 of the same year. Plans were drawn by architect T. Yoshikawa and was built for approximately $35,000. The construction was overseen by Sacred Hearts Father Jules Verhaeghe.

The original structure was built in Kūʻau near the Kūʻau catholic cemetery by Father James Beissel in the 1880’s but a growing population demonstrated a need for a larger place of worship.

The current Holy Rosary Church was dedicated on Feb. 20, 1927 and blessed by Bishop Alencastre. On Oct. 7, 1976 under the leadership of then pastor Father Roland Peeters, the church celebrated its 50th anniversary with a blessing of the 15 mysteries of the rosary at the front of the church and the beautiful marble statue of Saint Damien by Bishop John Scanlan.

For 100 years, the parish has stood as a place of prayer, welcome, and aloha — a testament to the enduring grace of Blessed Mary and the steadfast faith of the community.

Schedule of Events

As Holy Rosary Church approaches its centennial celebration, a series of events are planned to commemorate the milestone.

Feb. 2, 10 a.m.: Opening of the time capsule placed in the cornerstone in 1926.

Feb. 14, 6 p.m. following the 5 p.m. Mass: Dinner Buffet Banquet on the church grounds.

April 17, 6-9 p.m.: Movie night on the church grounds

Aug. 15, Golf Tournament at the Dunes at Maui Lani

Oct. 10, 5 p.m. Mass celebrating the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary followed by a potluck dinner.

December (date TBD): “Christmas in Pāʻia” featuring food, entertainment and other activities.

The celebration culminates on Feb. 20, 2027 at 6 p.m. with the commemoration of the dedication of the church and a formal dinner on the church grounds.

Looking Ahead

The outdoor Dinner Buffet Banquet is the second of several events planned throughout 2026. This gathering on Feb. 14 will bring together parishioners, families, and friends for an evening of fellowship, gratitude, and celebration under the Maui sky.

The banquet sets the tone for a year dedicated to remembering the past, celebrating the present, and embracing the future with renewed faith.

To purchase tickets for the dinner buffet and to see the yearlong schedule of events, visit the church website at holyrosarypaia.org.