Kayakers rescued from waters off Pāpalaua Beach Park

Firefighters and Ocean Safety personnel rescued two kayakers, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, from waters off of Pāpalaua Wayside Park in West Maui, Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 10:28 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2026, about a half mile offshore.

Firefighters and Ocean Safety officers responded to the report of a kayak with two persons aboard that was sinking. Both kayakers were picked up by Ocean Safety Jetski 3 and brought to shore, where they declined medical treatment. An officer aboard Jetski 3 was also able to recover the kayak and return it to shore.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ocean Safety Jetski 3, and Ladder 3.

Conditions on scene included winds blowing at 10-15 mph.

The incident concluded at 11:30 a.m.