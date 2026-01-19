Lā Muʻumuʻu, a celebration of muʻumuʻu set for Jan. 31 at the Bailey House

Ladies gather wearing classic muʻumuʻu at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House in Wailuku. A celebration of the iconic attire will be held Jan. 31, hosted by the Maui Historical Society. PC: Maui Historical Society

The Maui Historical Society will host Lā Muʻumuʻu, a celebration of Muʻumuʻu Month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House in Wailuku.

The event honors the muʻumuʻu as an expression of the history, creativity and living culture of Hawaiʻi. The gathering will feature local vendors selling food, refreshments, vintage and contemporary muʻumuʻu, clothing and locally handcrafted jewelry.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite muʻumuʻu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hale Hōʻikeʻike Museum and Museum Gift Shop will be open during the festivities. Visitors may view the temporary exhibit “Kahoʻolawe: 50 Years of Aloha ʻĀina,” which explores the history of the island.

A vintage photo shows ladies wearing muʻumuʻu. PC: Maui Historical Society

Lā Muʻumuʻu reflects the legacy of the garment, which was introduced through missionary influence before being reclaimed as an iconic style in Hawaiʻi.

More information is available at mauimuseum.org or on social media at @halehoikeike.