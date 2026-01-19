Local musician Anthony Pfluke to headline concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maui musician Anthony Pfluke will celebrate the release of his new album, “Kuʻu Lei Lokelani,” during a special concert Jan. 31 at the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Courtesy photo

Maui musician Anthony Pfluke will perform a special concert to celebrate the release of his new album, “Kuʻu Lei Lokelani,” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Pfluke, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award finalist and the winner of the 2022 Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search, has performed throughout the Hawaiian Islands, the West Coast, Japan and Taiwan. He has previously shared the stage with artists such as Henry Kapono, Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro and Amy Hānaiali‘i.

The concert will feature special guest Kālaʻe Camarillo, a multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. Pfluke will also be joined by bassist Tarvin Makia, guitarist Ethan Villanueva and percussionist Makana Argel. The performance will highlight original music from the new album, which is described as a tribute to the beauty of Maui.

In support of wildfire recovery efforts, concert attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Maui Food Bank. Patrons who donate will be entered into a drawing to win a signed show poster, a copy of the new CD and a meet-and-greet with the artist.

Tickets are $37, $47 and $57, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount, and tickets for children under 12 are half price.

Sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is closed for window sales but is available for inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.