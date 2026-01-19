Maui Planning Commission to weigh zoning changes for new Haʻikū Fire Station

An artist’s rendering shows plans for a new fire station in Haʻikū. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

The Maui Planning Commission is scheduled to consider land use changes and zoning amendments for a new Haʻikū Fire Station during its meeting Jan. 27.

The commission, chaired by Kim Thayer, will review proposed land use measures for an approximately 6.1-acre portion of a 27.9-acre parcel in Haʻikū. The proposal involves a district boundary amendment, a community plan amendment and a change in zoning to allow the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety to proceed with construction and related improvements.

Commission members will evaluate the project’s consistency with the Maui County Code and the findings of a final environmental assessment completed in July 2024. The station will provide fire suppression, rescue and emergency medical response services for the Haʻikū area and surrounding communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the meeting agenda, the public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Planning Department Conference Room in Wailuku.

New fire station details

Project plans envision an approximately 10,360-square-foot fire station with an apparatus bay, crew quarters, administrative and training rooms, parking areas, an on-site water storage tank, drainage improvements, utilities, and a new driveway access to Hāna Highway.

The proposed zoning change is needed because the current parcel is not designated for public quasi-public use. If the commission recommends approval, the matter will move forward to the Maui County Council for final deliberation.

Public participation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents interested in the project may provide testimony in person or via the department’s online video conferencing link: https://tinyurl.com/yy2mrhca. The Planning Department has made the staff report and full application available for public review through the Maui County website. The project staff report can be viewed by clicking here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the fire station, the commission is expected to receive updates on other pending land use applications and administrative matters from the Planning Department staff.The meeting agenda can be found here. It has hot links to other support materials and a tab to submit written testimony.