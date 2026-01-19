Maui Rotary Clubs offer Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp, Feb. 13-15

Students are engaged in “Bird on a Perch” as one of the many icebreaker and energizer activities.

The nine Rotary Clubs of Maui are inviting high school students to apply to attend Camp RYLA. Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp will be held on President’s Day Weekend, Feb. 13-15, 2026 at the Girl Scout Camp in Makawao.

All expenses for this Leadership training camp will be paid by the Rotary Clubs of Maui County.

Students from every public and private high school in Maui County are invited to apply to attend. Only 40 students will be selected.

On the first night of camp Student Facilitators presented a special skit as entertainment for the campers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The purpose of the camp is to give the students an opportunity to participate in quality leadership training experiences and activities. These activities will be led by student facilitators who will help guide the campers in understanding the principles of effective leadership. Student facilitators were selected from the 2025 and 2024 Camp RYLA participants.

Organizers say campers and facilitators completed an evaluation at the end of the 2024 program and the overwhelming response was the camp exceeded their expectations. Some of the campers’ comments were:

Camp RYLA has a variety of fun activities involving leadership and communication that you can use every day. —Braiden, student facilitator, HTA

RYLA is a place where you can be yourself and find what leadership style works for you and how best to use it to work with others. —Eunica, Lānaʻi High School

RYLA helped me to open my mind, make new friends, and make a difference in the world whether it be big or small. —Karsten, grade 10, Maui High School

The application deadline is Jan. 30, 2026. To apply go to https://www.rylahawaii.org/maui. For any questions, contact Mary Albitz, Camp Director via email at: mary@jigsawjava.com