Maui Songwriters Festival returns for 11th year at Kapalua

Gavin Adcock is one of several artists set to perform next month during the 11th annual Maui Songwriters Festival at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Courtesy photo

The 11th annual Maui Songwriters Festival will take place Feb. 11-14 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, featuring a lineup of country, pop and rock songwriters and performers.

Presented by Renate Event & Design, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, and Sony Music Publishing Nashville, the multi-day event includes intimate showcases and larger concerts. The festival highlights the storytelling and craft behind commercially successful songs across various genres, including country, Americana, Christian, hip-hop and R&B.

Gavin Adcock and Hudson Westbrook are scheduled to lead the event. Both artists are set to open for Morgan Wallen’s “Still the Problem” tour later in 2026. The lineup also features Chris DeStefano, Josiah Queen, Alana Springsteen, Kameron Marlowe, Reid Haughton, Dan Alley, Neil Medley, Lauren LaRue, Sara Bares, Kapali Long, Akoni Palomino and the US Air Force Band of the Pacific from Pearl Harbor.

Katie Neal, an on-air personality, will host the events.

The festival schedule begins with the Maui Alaloa Live Songwriter Showcase from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Alaloa Lounge. The event features Maui artist Akoni Palomino and the US Air Force Band of the Pacific. Admission is free.

On Feb. 12, the festival continues at the Alaloa Lounge with two events. The Maui Songwriters Festival “Find” Showcase will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., spotlighting Oʻahu-born, Nashville-based songwriter Kapali Long. The Nashville Alaloa Live Songwriter Showcase follows from 8 to 9:30 p.m., featuring Reid Haughton, Dan Alley and Neil Medley. Admission for both events is free.

The “How I Wrote That Song” VIP Experience is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Aloha Garden Pavilion. The evening includes storytelling sessions with Josiah Queen and a performance by Chris DeStefano, Mark Nessler, Kameron Marlowe and Alana Springsteen.

On the final day, Feb. 14, the Aliʻi Nui Exclusive Whale Watch & Snorkel Experience will depart at 7 a.m. The Valentine’s Day Finale & VIP Experience will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Aloha Garden Pavilion. The finale includes an opening by the US Air Force Band of the Pacific, a performance by Kapali Long, a live auction and headline performances by Adcock and Westbrook.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. Organizers report the festival has donated more than $220,000 to the organization over the past three years.

Tickets and package information are available at www.mauisongwritersfestival.com.